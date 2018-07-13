Extra units headed to Burbank wildfire

Local

By Cameron Probert

July 13, 2018 06:05 PM

Burbank, WA

A wildland strike team headed out to a growing fire in the forested area of Hood Park.

Firefighters responded to the blaze shortly before 4 p.m. in the park on Ice Harbor Road near Lake Wallula.

The fire was growing steadily.

Franklin County Fire District 3 and Pasco firefighters joined Walla Walla County Fire District 3 to help battle the blaze.

It’s unclear how much of the park has been affected.

The area has already seen one fire this year. In late May, a blaze got out of control in the McNary National Wildlife Refuge.

