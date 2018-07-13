Drink for a good cause July 20 in Richland

A “Drinks for Drinks” event to raise money for Charity Water is July 20 at the Uptown Theatre in Richland.
The theater and EastLake Tri-Cities are coordinating the fun, which includes beer, wine and gourmet food truck fare.
Live music by Timothy Robert Graham, SCOUT, Dee-Em, Dutch Donley and Jeff Stachofsky also is planned.
The event starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 in advance and $10 at the door. Advance tickets are available at drinksfordrinks.com.
Charity Water helps bring clean, safe drinking water to communities in developing countries.
Drinks for Drinks is underwritten by EastLake and other sponsors, including Ice Harbor Brewing Co., so all the money from ticket and alcohol sales go to the nonprofit.
Last year’s event raised more than $10,000.
Uptown Theatre is at 1300 Jadwin Ave.
