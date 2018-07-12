Hot, hot, hot. Heat and fire danger off the charts in Tri-Cities

If you thought Thursday was hot, Friday is going to be worse.
The temperature is expected to reach 105 degrees in the Tri-Cities, according to the National Weather Service.
That is 15 degrees above normal.
On Thursday, the high had reached 97 at the Tri-Cities Airport by 4:30 p.m.
The weather service has issued a heat advisory for the Tri-Cities from noon to 10 p.m. on Friday.
A red flag fire warning has been issued for Benton County from 4 to 11 p.m. because of low humidity and predicted gusty breezes.
Any wildfires could spread quickly.
No burning will be allowed, including agriculture burning.
Temperatures should drop slightly after Friday, but remain hotter than usual, according to the weather service.
The high could reach 97 on Saturday and should be about 100 degrees Sunday through at least Tuesday.
