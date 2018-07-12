Fire engulfs Prosser home where 3 were sleeping

One person was hospitalized and five pets are missing after an early morning fire tore through a Prosser home.
The smoke detectors in the house on the 24700 block of North Crosby Road were not working when the fire started at shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday, said West Benton Fire and Rescue Chief Seth Johnson.
One of three people sleeping inside woke to the smell of smoke and managed to get everyone outside safely.
When firefighters arrived, they found two-thirds of the home and a couple of cars burning.
Fire crews couldn’t save the house because so much of it was on fire when they got there and there was a danger from exploding ammunition. Firefighters worked to keep it from spreading to the nearby garage and neighboring homes.
A dog and four cats were still missing after the fire. The cause is under investigation.
West Benton Fire and Rescue was joined by Benton County Fire District 2 and Yakima County Fire District 5 in fighting the fire.
