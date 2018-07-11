Free skin cancer screening bus rolls into Kennewick

The Skin Cancer Foundation's 38-foot RV will make a stop in Kennewick on Thursday to offer free skin cancer screenings.

Destination: Healthy Skin, a educational program within the foundation, started making stops in May and will continue until August.

Volunteer dermatologists will be on-site to perform the full-body screenings, provide skin cancer educational materials and give away sun protection goodies.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The bus, complete with two private exam rooms, will be parked at Southridge Sports and Events Complex for screenings available from 1 to 7 p.m. The screenings will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

More than 2,600 cases of melanoma, the most dangerous form of skin cancer, will be diagnosed in Washington in 2018, the foundation estimates.

Some sponsors of the bus tour include Walgreens, Amazon and Genentech.