Get ready, here come the Tri-Cities triple-digits

The Tri-Cities is headed into a heat wave, with triple digits expected by Friday.
The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures could reach as high as 101 on Friday, with other daytime highs never dipping below the mid-90s.
Fire danger is very high, according to the Benton County Fire District 1, which announced a burn ban for most types of fires.
As the temperatures rise, the American Red Cross suggests people check on family, friends and neighbors, especially those most likely to be affected by the heat — the elderly and children.
The first sign of heat-related conditions may be heat cramps in the legs or abdomen, according to the Red Cross.
Heat exhaustion is more severe. Signs include cool, moist or pale skin, nausea, dizziness, exhaustion and headaches.
Anyone suffering those symptoms should be brought to cooler environment and given fluids.
If they get worse, call 911, say health officials.
Symptoms of heat stroke, the most severe form, include an extremely high body temperature, red skin, changes in consciousness, rapid or weak pulse, vomiting and seizures. That's when you should call 911 immediately.
The Red Cross offers a free emergency app in the Apple Store and Google Play. It also has a heat wave safety checklist you can download.
The best thing to do is stay cool throughout the day with bottled water and stops at air-conditioned environments, when possible.
If you're going to the Columbia River to stay cool, Safe Kids Benton-Franklin is loaning life jackets at kiosks at points along the river, according to the city of Richland Facebook page.
Life jackets can be borrowed from Richland Parks and Recreation at loan stations in Leslie Groves, Hood, Charbonneau, Levey, Windust, Fishhook, Schlagel and Two Rivers parks.
Don't forget your pets.
In cases of extreme heat, pets should be left at home and avoid car travel unless necessary, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.
No matter what never leave a pet in a car when it's hot, says the association.
If you exercise with your pet every day, limit the exercise and go at cooler times of the day, the association said.
Avoid asphalt and hot surfaces on walks because the heat can burn your pet's paws.
Just as you might bring water on a walk for yourself, bring some for your pet too, the association said.
Comments