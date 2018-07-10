Thinking about heading to Seattle? Fire closes part of I-90

Interstate 90 is expected to open at noon after a fire closed it for nearly half a day.
The Ryegrass Fire closed Interstate 90 near Vantage and, forced about 70 residents of the small rural town to evacuate.
The blaze started early Tuesday, and burned more than 1,000 acres. It is also threatened the camping area near the Wanapum Dam.
The state patrol has ordered a state mobilization.
The wind is pushing smoke and dust across the interstate and in some places guardrails have caught fire, Washington State Patrol Trooper Brian Moore said.
"Right now our primary concern is structure protection," Moore said. "There is no estimated time of reopening I-90."
Eastbound interstate traffic is stopped east of Ellensburg, and westbound traffic is halted at the Vantage bridge. There is no detour available, the Washington Department of Transportation said.
The Washington State Patrol is asking people to avoid the area.
"We do have some significant backups in the area at our closure points," Moore said. "We have six strike teams in route."
