10 women vie for Miss Tri-Cities crown

Sixteen young women will compete this weekend for the titles of Miss Tri-Cities and Miss Tri-Cities Outstanding Teen. They're pictured with Noël Anderson, the reigning Miss Tri-Cities Outstanding Teen. The contestants are, back row from left, McKenzie Kennedy, Rachael Spencer, Jesalan Cartwright, Kailey Roberts, Anna Kleinbach, Shayela Pottle, Lacey Fisher, Reagan Rebstock, Natalie Davis, Madison Murphy and McKenna Moon, and front row from left, Rachel Terminello, Audrey Faulk, Petyon Brackenbury and Paetyn Beus. Not pictured is Emma Brouns. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald