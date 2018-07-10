10 women vie for Miss Tri-Cities crown

This year's Miss Tri-Cities pageant will include some sweet nods to the past amid all the usual excitement and fun.
As 16 young women compete Saturday for the titles of Miss Tri-Cities and Miss Tri-Cities Outstanding Teen, some former crown-holders will be honored.
And the daughters of a past Miss Tri-Cities also will take the stage.
"It's full circle," said Dot Stewart, executive director. "We’re expecting to have a great show. We hope people will come out to support the young ladies and enjoy the evening."
The event starts at 7 p.m. at Art Fuller Auditorium at Kennewick High School. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Ten young women will compete for Miss Tri-Cities, with six vying for Miss Tri-Cities Outstanding Teen.
Hannah Mowry and Noël Anderson, the reigning Miss Tri-Cities and Outstanding Teen, will be on hand. So will Monta Monique Said and Cheyenne Van Tine Robison, former winners who'll be acknowledged for special anniversaries.
Said was crowned Miss Tri-Cities 25 years ago, in 1993. She later went onto win Miss Washington.
Robison was crowned Outstanding Teen a decade ago, in 2008.
Jaime Bouton Frederick, who won the Miss Tri-Cities crown in 1998, also will have a special moment during the event. Her daughters, Savannah and Dakota, are set to perform a contemporary dance.
Popular Idaho pageant host Gene Hill will emcee, along with Kailee Dunn, a former Miss Tri-Cities and Miss Washington.
Danamarie McNichol-Carter and Novalee Lewis, the newly crowned Miss Washington and Miss Washington Outstanding Teen, also are scheduled to appear.
Miss Tri-Cities is a preliminary to the Miss Washington and the Miss America pageants. Each year, thousands of dollars in scholarships are awarded through the local event — more than $300,000 during the past two decades.
This year, $35,000 is expected to be awarded to contestants. Donations still are being accepted.
Miss Tri-Cities is in its 58th year. Stewart said support from the Tri-City Water Follies Association and the Tri-Cities community is the reason it's continued for so long.
This year's Miss Tri-Cities contestants are: Kailey Roberts, Rachel Terminello, McKenzie Kennedy, Madison Murphy, Jesalan Cartwright, Anna Kleinbach, Paetyn Beus, McKenna Moon, Rachael Spencer and Reagan Rebstock.
This year's Outstanding Teen contestants are: Petyon Brackenbury, Emma Brouns, Audrey Faulk, Shayela Pottle, Lacey Fisher and Natalie Davis.
Tickets are $25 and are available through brownpapertickets.com or at the door.
For more information, go to misstricities.org or call 509-539-3252.
