Voter registration deadline today

The Washington state primary on Aug. 7 is fast approaching, and so are voter registration deadlines.
The deadline for residents who plan to register online or by mail-in before the primary is today. To register online, you need a current driver's license or ID card.
Residents can register in-person at county elections departments until July 30.
In the 2016 primary election, Benton County voter turnout reached more than 30 percent. Franklin County, a vote-by-mail county, reached 28 percent voter turnout.
