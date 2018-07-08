A dozen fail restaurant inspections, but even more earn clean scores

The Benton--Franklin Health District’s food safety team conducted unannounced inspections of 52 food establishments the week of June 16-22.
A dozen earned failing scores and 167 earned perfect ones.
More than 1,000 Mid-Columbia establishments licensed to sell food to the public face regular inspections. They are scrutinized in a 418-point scale for sanitation, knowledge and safe food handling procedures.
Those receiving 25 or more of the more critical red points are slated for additional follow-ups, as are those who earn 10 or more on the follow-up.
Past inspections are posted on the health district’s website, bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Direct questions or concerns to 509-460-4205.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
2K Bakery, 335 Wine Country Road, Prosser, June 19, routine, (55 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, paper towel dispenser not functioning at hand sink, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, room temperature storage, no digital thermometer.
Barley’s Brewhub, 3320 W Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, June 20, routine (30 red, 3 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage, consumer advisory not complete.
Cousin’s Restaurant, 4605 N. Road 68, Pasco, June 15, second follow-up to routine April 23 (20 red, 5 blue)
Notes: No paper towels at hand sinks, improper cold holding.
Doggie Style (Cart), Food Truck Friday, Pasco, June 22, second follow-up to routine April. 20 (10 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Hand wash sink components not properly maintained.
J & M Gourmet Mushrooms, Richland Farmers Market, Richland, June 22, routine, (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hand washing, soap dispenser not open.
King City Restaurant LLC, 2125 E Hillsboro St., Pasco, June 20, first follow-up to routine May 23 (60 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedures, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
My Froyo, 1321 N Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, June 19, first follow-up to routine May 7 (10 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cold holding.
OBSON (Mobile), 626 W Lewis St., Pasco, June 22, (110 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, water unavailable at hand sink, food obtained from unapproved source, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cooling procedures, room temperature storage, improper cold holding, no thermometer present, unapproved procedures.
Shang Hai Restaurant, 3013 W Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, June 14, first follow-up to routine June 13 (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Person in charge unable to answer food safety questions, room temperature storage.
Taco Mex (Mobile), 335 W Columbia Drive, Kennewick, June 21, routine, (35 red, 2 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, hand sink blocked, improper cold holding, expanded menu without prior approval.
The Hungry Bear Mexican Grill, 502 9th Ave., Benton City, June 19, routine, (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedures, expanded menu without prior approval.
Wendy’s, 7003 W Canal Drive, Kennewick, June 21, routine, (25 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards, not 100 percent, no soap at hand sink, improper cold holding.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Albertsons, 5204 W Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, June 20, routine, Bakery (0 red, 0 blue), Deli (0 red, 0 blue), Meat (0 red, 5 blue), Store/Produce (10 red, 0 blue)
Ann’s Best Creole & Soul Food (mobile), Food Truck Friday, Pasco, June 22, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Broadway Flying ‘J’ Truck Stop, 2216 E Hillsboro St., Pasco, June 20, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Canyon View Elementary School, 1229 W. 22nd Place, Kennewick, June 22, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Cinnabon, 1321 N Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, June 20, routine, (5 red, 3 blue)
Domino’s Pizza, 4001 Kennedy Road, West Richland, June 21, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Eastgate Elementary School, 910 E 10th Ave., Kennewick, June 22, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
European Delights, 4434 W Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, June 20, routine, (5 red, 7 blue)
Farmboy LLC (demonstrator), Pasco Farmers Market, Pasco, June 23, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Fiesta Mexican #5, 8524 Gage Blvd., Kennewick, June 21, first follow-up to routine May 23 (5 red, 0 blue)
Flying X Coffee, 4001 Kennedy Road, West Richland, June 21, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Fraternal Order of Eagles, 115 N Fruitland, Kennewick, June 21, routine, (15 red, 7 blue)
Fruta Rayada El Rey #2, 1321 N Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, June 19, routine, (5 red, 3 blue)
Garibaldi’s Restaurant (caterer), Taco Festival, Kennewick, June 16, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)
Jack In The Box, 2722 W 10th Ave., Kennewick June 20, routine, (5 red, 5 blue)
Kabob & Grill House, 3600 W Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, June 21, routine, (15 red, 10 blue)
Ken Serier Concession, 209 1⁄2 W. 6th Ave., Kennewick, June 21, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)
King City Truck Stop, 2100 E Hillsboro St., Pasco, June 20, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
King’s Cup Coffee LLC, 3425 King Ave., Pasco, June 20, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
McDonald’s, 7505 W Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, June 20, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Mid-Columbia Fuel Inc., 6409 W Court St., Pasco, June 15, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Mor Furniture for Less, 1430 Tapteal Drive, Richland, June 20, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Neiffer Triangle 4 Ranch (demonstrator), Richland Farmers Market, Richland, June 22, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Panda Express, 1321 N Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, June 19, first follow-up to routine May 31 (0 red, 0 blue)
PTM Market, 1017 Kinney, Prosser, June 19, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Roasters Coffee, 5215 W Okanogan, Kennewick, June 20, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Rudy’s Pepperblends (demonstrator), Richland Farmers Market, Richland, June 22, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
S & S Petroleum, 5208 Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, June 20, first follow-up to routine June 16 (0 red, 0 blue)
Safeway (deli), 282 S Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, June 20, first follow-up to routine May 24 (0 red, 0 blue)
Smitty’s Paradise 6229, 1400 Bombing Range Road, West Richland, June 22, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Sonic Drive-In, 7274 Burden Blvd., Pasco, June 21, second follow-up to routine April 26 (5 red, 0 blue)
Starbuck’s Coffee Company, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, June 19, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
The Living Room Community Church, 1409 Garfield, Kennewick, June 17, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Tip Pit BBQ (caterer), Hogs & Dogs, West Richland, June 21, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
TSP Bakeshop, 4850 Paradise Way, West Richland, June 22, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Washington Elementary School, 105 W. 21st Ave., Kennewick, June 22, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Wetzel’s Pretzels, 1321 N Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, June 19, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
