Why Prosser's mayor asked the city administrator to resign

Prosser's former city administrator was asked to resign after an investigation showed he avoided paying about $361 in Washington state sales tax — chiefly when purchasing diapers at the Kennewick Costco.
David Stockdale, 37, resigned June 12 at the request of Mayor Randy Taylor, about two months after the city put Stockdale on paid administrative leave without explanation.
Stockdale began working as the city administrator for the Lower Yakima Valley city of about 6,300 in February 2016.
Prior to that, he was a supervising analyst in Lane County, Ore.
The Herald received a copy of the Benton County Sheriff's Office's investigation Friday.
Taylor said he couldn't confirm the investigation led to the disciplinary steps. Stockdale, who still lives in Prosser and is looking for work, confirmed he was asked to resign as a result of the investigation.
While the investigation touched on several complaints by city workers, it drew no conclusions beyond Stockdale's use of his Oregon driver's license to avoid paying sales taxes.
Washington law requires residents to get new driver's licenses within 30 days of establishing residency.
Stockdale said he believed the sales tax avoidance was a simple misstep.
He told the Herald he was confused about his tax status because his family didn't immediately join him in Washington and he wasn't sure how long the Prosser job would last.
Stockdale owned a home and several rentals in Oregon, and filed a state income tax return there in 2016 and 2017. The returns were only for income derived from his Oregon properties, not from his Prosser salary.
He said he used the tax-avoidance maneuver chiefly when purchasing diapers. He and his wife had three children in diapers at the time.
Stockdale said he secured a Washington driver's license, registered his vehicle and paid the $361 to the state Department of Revenue after he was confronted about the situation.
He also made a $500 donation to the Benton County Sheriff’s Crime Victims Fund.
Stockdale said he was surprised when the mayor asked for his resignation, but he gave it to avoid a drawn-out dispute.
He and Taylor say they are on friendly terms and speak regularly. Stockdale also said he loved his job and would return if asked.
According to the sheriff's report, Prosser City Attorney Howard Sexton was contacted by Stephen Zetz, the city's planning and economic director.
Stockdale's habit of using his Oregon license at Costco came to light in late 2016 or early 2017 when he asked Zetz to accompany him on a trip to the Kennewick store, where he planned to buy an elliptical machine. He asked Zetz to come along to help him move the heavy equipment.
The machine was not available, but Stockdale purchased about $150 worth of items, chiefly baby diapers, then used his driver's license at the check out stand. When Zetz confronted him, Stockdale answered that it was costly to raise a family and the subject was dropped.
Zetz apparently filed a whistleblower complaint.
Sexton then contacted the sheriff's office asking for an investigation.
Detective Scott Runge started his investigation April 27.
As part of the investigation, sheriff's deputies requested a record of Stockdale's Costco purchases dating from May 2016 — when he a Washington resident — to May 1, 2018.
The amount of tax he avoided came to $361.62, enough for third-degree theft, a gross misdemeanor.
Investigators identified Stockdale's status as a Washington resident by confirming he accepted the position in Prosser, his land purchase so he could build a home, and his later enrolling several of his children in Prosser schools.
Investigators forwarded the case to prosecutors, but no charges have been filed.
Prosser has been without an administrator since Stockdale's departure.
The mayor said the city intends to begin the process to recruit a replacement this fall.
Stockdale's salary was $117,600, plus about $44,000 in benefits, according to the city budget.
