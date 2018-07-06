Karla Beck, left, of Kennewick sits in the shade Friday as tow truck driver Kolton Dean of Mid-Columbia Towing prepares to remove her damaged Volvo 960 from the intersection of West 10th Avenue and South Washington Street.
Karla Beck, left, of Kennewick sits in the shade Friday as tow truck driver Kolton Dean of Mid-Columbia Towing prepares to remove her damaged Volvo 960 from the intersection of West 10th Avenue and South Washington Street.
Karla Beck, left, of Kennewick sits in the shade Friday as tow truck driver Kolton Dean of Mid-Columbia Towing prepares to remove her damaged Volvo 960 from the intersection of West 10th Avenue and South Washington Street.

Local

Fire hydrant is end of the line at 3-car collision

By Bob Brawdy

bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

July 06, 2018 04:22 PM

Kennewick, WA

Karla Beck, left, of Kennewick sits in the shade Friday as tow truck driver Kolton Dean of Mid-Columbia Towing prepares to remove her damaged Volvo 960 from the intersection of West 10th Avenue and South Washington Street.

Kennewick officer Lee Cooper said Beck ran a red light while going south on Washington and crashed into Phyllis Williams of Kennewick, who was going east in her Ford Thunderbird on 10th Avenue.

Beck's car bounced into a Plymouth Voyager minivan on Washington, then sheared off a fire hydrant flanked by two concrete filled posts near the Burger King drive-thru.

Cooper said Beck was cited for driving without a license, without insurance and running a red light.

  Comments  