Fire hydrant is end of the line at 3-car collision

Karla Beck, left, of Kennewick sits in the shade Friday as tow truck driver Kolton Dean of Mid-Columbia Towing prepares to remove her damaged Volvo 960 from the intersection of West 10th Avenue and South Washington Street.
Kennewick officer Lee Cooper said Beck ran a red light while going south on Washington and crashed into Phyllis Williams of Kennewick, who was going east in her Ford Thunderbird on 10th Avenue.
Beck's car bounced into a Plymouth Voyager minivan on Washington, then sheared off a fire hydrant flanked by two concrete filled posts near the Burger King drive-thru.
Cooper said Beck was cited for driving without a license, without insurance and running a red light.
