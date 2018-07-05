Toddler drowns in Hermiston swimming pool

A 2-year-old girl drowned in a home swimming pool in Hermiston after going missing from the yard, police said.
The toddler went missing from the home's yard around 9:30 a.m. Family members searched for her, then found her in the pool, said Capt. Travis Eynon in a Facebook post.
Family and medics pulled her from the water and unsuccessfully tried to revive the girl.
Eynon said the drowning is considered accidental.
The child and her family were in the area from Utah to visit relatives.
“Tragedies such as this are obviously painful for the family," Eynon said. "They are also hard on our first responders as well as our entire community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this difficult time.”
