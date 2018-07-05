Richland woman dies after being hit by car Sunday

Richland police say a woman who earlier this week was hit by a car while crossing Jadwin Avenue has died.
Lisa M. Cruz, 31, of Richland, was crossing with a friend at the intersection with Symons Road around 2:03 a.m. July 1, when she was hit by a 1991 Subaru Legacy, Richland police said.
It's unclear where she was heading at the time of the crash.
She was rushed to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where she died, officials said.
The Legacy's driver, Jocelyn A. Bequette, 64, of Benton City, was not hurt in the crash. A drug recognition expert determined Bequette wasn't intoxicated at the time of the crash.
After reviewing video of the area, officers determined the Benton City woman had a green light as she headed south on Jadwin Avenue, and Cruz was crossing against the signal in the crosswalk.
Investigators have turned the case over to Benton County prosecutors for review.
Pasco police helped with the investigation, providing the expert to test Bequette and to record the scene.
