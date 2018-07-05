Trios Health just sold this patient service

Trios Health has sold its home health care service.
The $1.1 million deal with Iron Bridge Healthcare closed Monday, about two weeks after the Kennewick public hospital system emerged from bankruptcy with a plan to change hands to a private Tennessee company.
The 18 Trios employees affected — including 10 registered nurses, four physical therapists, one occupational therapist and three support and administrative staff — have been offered jobs with the new company or the chance to stay on at Trios in alternative roles, Trios officials said in a statement announcing the sale.
The home health service helps people who are recovering from injuries, surgery or who otherwise need care at home, logging more than 12,800 patient visits a year.
It'll now be known as Columbia River Home Health.
Iron Bridge is an affiliate of Cornerstone Healthcare, Inc.
“We are pleased that the services will continue for the Tri-Cities and with Iron Bridge, which has confirmed its commitment to our home health employees, patients, and local community to maintain the excellent standard of care we’ve offered," said Scott Landrum, Trios Health’s interim CEO, in a statement.
Eric Wise, Iron Bridge executive director, added that, “we are grateful to continue the legacy of high quality, patient-centered care established by Trios Health” and are excited about the workers coming on board from Trios.
Trios Health includes two hospitals and a network of clinics and services.
It struggled financially for several years before seeking Chapter 9 bankruptcy protection last summer. In June, a federal judge approved its plan to exit bankruptcy with a sale to the Tennessee-based RCCH HealthCare Partners.
That sale — which includes most of Trios' assets, although not the home health care service — is expected to close in late July or early August, pending approval from state regulators, Trios officials have said.
RCCH also is in the process of buying Lourdes Health in Pasco.
