McCarty Kubalek, 12, nears the end of the Memorial Park swimming pool in his cardboard boat. He was one of about 10 participants in Pasco's Cardboard Regatta. The event was one of several taking place as part of the city's Grand Old 4th of July celebration. People made boats using cardboard, plastic bottles and other items. Some of the more creative designs included a replica of the Flintstones car and a viking boat.