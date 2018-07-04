Let's talk about Richland's Amon Basin

A new pact between environmental groups and the Kennewick Irrigation District promises to improve communications about Richland's Amon Basin.
The irrigation district signed an agreement Tuesday promising to communicate with Tapteal Greenway, the Lower Columbia Basin Audubon Society and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife about projects and issues related to the critical habitat area bordered generally by Leslie Boulevard and Steptoe Street.
The four groups pledged to alert one another to their various projects and to meet at least twice a year, before and after irrigation season.
The irrigation district pledged to alert its partners of non-routine maintenance, emergency work and other activities in the area. The partners pledged to respond in kind when they are pursuing tree-planting, trail building or other restoration projects throughout the basin.
The need for more communication grew out of a hearing before the Richland Planning Commission about the city's critical areas ordinance., according to Debbie Berkowitz, a former planning commissioner and secretary for the Audubon Society.
Prior to the agreement, there seemed to be little discussion between groups with a common interest in the Amon Basin. Projects were completed without warning.
"We would see the effects," she said.
The Amon Basin's signature feature is the Amon Creek Natural Preserve. It provides habitat for fish and wildlife, and is a popular spot to bring children to learn about nature. KID has irrigation infrastructure in the area.
KID said the agreement reflects its commitment to balanced stewardship of the environment and irrigation. It is the first time the groups have pledged to collaborate on stewardship initiatives.
