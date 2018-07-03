Fire season is here. This is what you can and can't do on state, federal refuge land

State and federal agencies are banning campfires, barbecues and other activities in certain areas as wildfire season takes hold of Eastern Washington.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife recently issued the indefinite bans on activities that could start fires on refuge lands.
Afffected lands include the Hanford Reach National Monument, and McNary and Umatilla national wildlife refuges.
Restricted activities on state lands include fires or campfires, smoking, welding and operating chainsaws, operating a torch with an open flame and all engine-powered equipment.
Exceptions include personal camp stoves and lanterns fueled by propane, liquid petroleum or liquid petroleum gas.
The federal ban outlaws charcoal grills, cooking stoves, smoking outside your car and any vehicle without a spark arrester.
Fireworks are prohibited year-round.
“So far, we’ve been fortunate that fires in the area have stayed off the refuges," said federal Fire Management Officer John Janak. "However, conditions are right that one careless action, and we could be looking at a devastating fire.”
The new rules began June 30 and will continue until further notice when conditions improve, Janak said.
