1 hurt in crash on Highway 395 in Kennewick

A rear-end crash left a Kennewick man hurt and slowed traffic Monday on Highway 395 in Kennewick.
Juan Mercado-Sigala, 58, of Kennewick, was stopped 11:40 a.m. in the right lane because of road maintenance on the highway near the blue bridge, the state patrol said.
Charles Benbrook, 68, of Enterprise, Oregon, didn't see Mercado-Sigala when he merged and hit his car from behind.
Mercado-Sigala was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital. His condition was not known.
Benbrook was cited for following too close.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to the state patrol.
