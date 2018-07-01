A third of inspected Tri-Cities eateries fail weekly June inspection

The Benton-Franklin Health District food safety team gave failing scores to 10 out of of 33 establishments inspected during the week of June 9 to 15.
Another eight earned perfect scores.
The district regularly inspects more than 1,000 licensed food retail and service establishments on a 418-point scale for knowledge, sanitation and overall food handling procedures. Inspections are unannounced.
Those earning 25 or more red points on routine visits and those earning 10 or more on follow-ups receive additional follow-ups.
Past inspections are posted at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Direct questions and concerns to the health district at 509-460-4205.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Bob’s Burgers & Brew, 3609 Plaza Way, Kennewick, June 12, routine (30 red, 8 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, room temperature storage.
Greek Islands Cuisine, 600 Gage Blvd., Richland, June 8, routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedure.
Holiday Inn Express, 1970 Center Parkway, Richland, June 7, routine (35 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Improper produce washing, improper hot holding.
Mi Linda Sierra, 5610 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, June 7, first follow-up to routine May 8 (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding.
S & S Petroleum, 5208 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, June 14, routine (70 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, no soap or paper towels at hand sink, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, no thermometer present.
Shanghai Restaurant, 3013 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, June 13, routine (75 red, 18 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, no soap or paper towels in restroom, improper cooling procedure, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Super Taco (Mobile), 1010 N. Oregon, Pasco, June 11, first follow-up to routine June 7 (105 red, 10 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, bare hand contact, raw animal products stored above ready to-eat foods, improper cooling procedure, room temperature storage, improper cold holding, unapproved procedures.
Thai Elephant, 6030 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, June 6, first follow-up to routine June 5 (60 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hand washing, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Vallarta’s Mexican Restaurant, 222604 E. Game Farm Road, Kennewick, June 13, routine (35 red, 5 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, no paper towels at hand sink, improper cold holding, unapproved procedures.
Walmart (Deli), 2720 S. Quillan, Kennewick, June 11, routine (45 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, utensils used for raw meat improperly sanitized, improper hot holding.
ESTABLISHMENTS NOT REQUIRING RE_INSPECTION
4th Base Pizza & Wings, 20 S. Auburn, Kennewick, June 13, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Canyon Lakes Golf Course, 3700 W. Canyon Lakes Drive, Kennewick, June 12, routine (0 red, 5 blue)
Carousel of Dreams, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick, June 15, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Cottage Market, 1825 Wine Country Road, Prosser, June 13, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Double Dragon, 3107 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, June 14, fifth follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)
Dream Dinners, 6501 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, June 5, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Dutch Bros, 3918 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, June 14, routine (20 red, 5 blue)
East Africa Halal LLC, 126 Vista Way, Kennewick, June 12, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Finley General Store, 214410 E. SR 397, Kennewick, June 13, routine (15 red, 0 blue)
Finley Shopper, 222608 E. Game Farm Road, Kennewick, June 13, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Golden Dragon Asian Grocers, 4727 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, June 14, routine (0 red, 5 blue)
Haus of Sausage (Mobile), Amazon, Kennewick, June 11, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Jack In The Box, 4800 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, June 14, routine (15 red, 0 blue)
Longbranch Bar-N-Grill, 230006 E. SR 397, Kennewick, June 13, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
McDonald’s, 2721 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, June 14, first follow-up to routine May 22 (0 red, 0 blue)
Pho Lao Laan Xang, 5610 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, June 7, first follow-up to routine May 8 (0 red, 0 blue)
Rancho Bakery, 420 S. Vancouver St., Kennewick, June 14, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Restaurant Lupitas, 1410 E. Lewis St., Pasco, June 10, fourth follow-up to routine May 1 (0 red, 0 blue)
Rice & Noodles, 3315 W. Court St., Pasco, June 13, first follow-up to routine May 2 (5 red, 0 blue)
Shooters Sports Bar, 214711 E. SR 397, Kennewick, June 13, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Silver Dollar Lunchbox (Mobile), Bottles Brews & BBQ, Prosser, June 9, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Some Bagels, 810 S. Washington St., Kennewick, June 14, routine (10 red, 5 blue)
Taqueria El Tacoyote, 1623 W. Lewis St., Pasco, June 13, second follow-up to routine March 9 (0 red, 0 blue)
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
