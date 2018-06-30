Kennewick woman killed in train wreck in Finley

A Kennewick woman was killed early Saturday after trying to race the train at a crossing in Finley.
Madison Kendall, 20, was at the train crossing around 12:30 a.m. at East Perkins Road near Highway 397.
She appeared to have tried to go around the crossing arms while they were down, said Benton County Deputy Coroner Bill Leach.
As she went around, one of her tires slipped off the road, trapping her in front of the train.
She was partially out of her car when the train crashed into it. Investigators said she died at the scene.
