UPDATE: 1 lane of I-82 reopens near Benton City

One lane of eastbound Interstate 82 is open again after a wild fire near Benton City shut it down, fire officials say.
Traffic was halted at 1:25 p.m., according to Benton County Fire District 2, around exit 93 near Yakitat Road.
Firefighters from Benton Fire 2 were joined by Benton Fire 1 and West Benton Fire & Rescue at the blaze near the 17000 block of West Yakitat Place.
The wildfire threatened at least one mobile home, officials said.
Amanda Vann, a witness in the area, said the fire passed two homes and was being driven by about 20 mph winds.
Firefighters at the scene said about a half-acre of heavy brush was burning.
The smoke was visible from the Benton Fire 2's parking lot.
