Amanda Vann of Benton City shot this photo of the wildfire near Yakitat Road on Thursday. Vann said the fire is headed east and has passed two houses.
Local

UPDATE: 1 lane of I-82 reopens near Benton City

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

June 28, 2018 12:58 PM

Benton city, WA

One lane of eastbound Interstate 82 is open again after a wild fire near Benton City shut it down, fire officials say.

Traffic was halted at 1:25 p.m., according to Benton County Fire District 2, around exit 93 near Yakitat Road.

Firefighters from Benton Fire 2 were joined by Benton Fire 1 and West Benton Fire & Rescue at the blaze near the 17000 block of West Yakitat Place.

Yakitat Fire2.jpg
Smoke from the Yakitat fire is closing Interstate 82.
Carolyn Cunningham Benton County Fire District 2

The wildfire threatened at least one mobile home, officials said.

Amanda Vann, a witness in the area, said the fire passed two homes and was being driven by about 20 mph winds.

Firefighters at the scene said about a half-acre of heavy brush was burning.

The smoke was visible from the Benton Fire 2's parking lot.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402; Twitter: @cameroncprobert

