UPDATE: 1 lane of I-82 reopens near Benton City

One lane of eastbound Interstate 82 is open again after a wild fire near Benton City shut it down, fire officials say.

Traffic was halted at 1:25 p.m., according to Benton County Fire District 2, around exit 93 near Yakitat Road.

Firefighters from Benton Fire 2 were joined by Benton Fire 1 and West Benton Fire & Rescue at the blaze near the 17000 block of West Yakitat Place.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Smoke from the Yakitat fire is closing Interstate 82. Carolyn Cunningham Benton County Fire District 2

The wildfire threatened at least one mobile home, officials said.

Amanda Vann, a witness in the area, said the fire passed two homes and was being driven by about 20 mph winds.

Firefighters at the scene said about a half-acre of heavy brush was burning.

The smoke was visible from the Benton Fire 2's parking lot.