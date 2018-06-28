These 2 men stuck a gun in the clerk's face and looted the register. They're also on the loose

Richland police released photos of the two men they suspect robbed a Conoco gas station Tuesday night.
The men, one with a gun, walked into the store on the 2200 block of Stevens Drive at 10:20 p.m. and demanded items from the clerk, Richland police said.
The photos show one of the men reaching into the cash register while the other holds a gun on the clerk.
Witnesses described the men as being in the late teens or early 20s, 6 feet tall and with an average build.
They wore some kind of hooded sweatshirt or coat, and had cloth tied around their faces.
Surveillance video shows the men driving away in a yellow Ford Mustang.
Anyone with information is asked to call nonemergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.
