Sewer cave-in closes part of Columbia Park Trail

A section of Columbia Park Trail is closed after a sewer trench caved in during the city's work to upgrade Queensgate Drive.
The project includes upgrades to the sewer line along Columbia Park Trail. Excessive caving of the trench that parallels the roadway spurred safety concerns on the part of city workers.
The city of Richland has closed the stretch of Columbia Park between Windmill Road and Queensgate Drive from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
The road should reopen by July 6.
Drivers are asked to use Leslie Road, Gage Boulevard and Keene Road.
The Ben Franklin Transit Park and Ride on Windmill will remain accessible, as will the businesses and wineries on Tulip Lane.
