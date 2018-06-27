Mediator appointed for Oxarc driver dispute

A federal mediator will meet with representatives of Oxarc Inc. and union after drivers authorized strike over sick day loss.
About 25 hazardous materials drivers for Oxarc in Pasco, Yakima and Spokane voted to authorize a strike after their employer moved to reduce sick days.
The drivers are represented by Teamsters Locals and have been without a contract since May 2017.
The union said its 1,000 driver members in the region will honor the Oxarc picket line if drivers go through with the strike, potentially affecting the delivery of industrial gases and chemicals to restaurants, construction sites and even Hanford.
The mediation session is set for July 11 and 12 in Spokane.
