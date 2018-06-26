Is Tri-City water safe to drink? Kennewick (and its neighbors) have the answers

If you're wondering how safe your water is to drink and where your city pumps it from, check out the annual drinking water quality reports available online or by mail.
Kennewick's seven-page report, for example, outlines where the city gets its drinking water, whether it is safe and the steps taken to monitor water quality.
Kennewick residents consumes almost 4 billion gallons just of drinking water and runs more than 1,000 tests. In 2017, it did not record any instances where contaminant levels exceeded limits set by the federal Environmental Protection Agency.
Visit bit.ly/2017KennewickWaterQuality or call 509-585-4419 for a copy.
Here's where to look up more water quality reports.
- Pasco's 2017 report is available at bit.ly/2017PascoWaterReport
- Richland's 2017 report is at bit.ly/2017RichlandWaterReport
- West Richland's 2017 is at bit.ly/2017WRWaterReport
- Benton City's is at bentoncitywater.com/water-quality-report
