Think that beer on the boat is worth it? Deputies are watching this weekend

Having a drink and steering a boat is just as deadly as getting behind the wheel of a car.
Last year in Washington, alcohol and drugs were a primary factor in 44 percent of fatal boating accidents, and across the country, they led to about 124 deaths a year, officials said.
The potential for deadly accident has Benton and Franklin County law enforcement officers pushing for more awareness about the risks of boating under the influence.
Sheriff's deputies in both counties plan to be out in force on Mid-Columbia rivers this weekend as part of Operation Dry Water.
While it may seem like alcohol and the water go together, the wind, sun and noise can combine with the boat's rocking movement to amplify the effects of alcohol and drugs, said Wade Alonzo, Washington State Park's boating law administrator.
"Balance, vision, reaction time and decision-making skills decrease, and the likelihood of an accident increases," Alonzo said.
Awareness campaigns have led to a drop in the number of boating under the influence arrests. Recently, it's been about a couple each year, officials said.
The annual national education campaign brings in more than 600 state and local agencies to patrol the nation's waterways to reduce the number of alcohol- and drug-related accidents.
Last year, law enforcement contacted 243,853 boaters, issued 33,243 citations and arrested 518 people during the campaign.
In Washington, penalties for boating under the influence are stiff — the possibility of up to a year in jail and a $5,000 fine.
