Gather in Kennewick this weekend to support immigrant families

People concerned about families at the border will gather Saturday at a Kennewick intersection for a "love witness".
"This is not a rally, just a walk of kindred spirits in support of keeping families together," said Doak Mansfield, minister at the Community Unitarian Universalist Church in Pasco.
The event organized by the church will be at 10 a.m. at the corner of Kennewick Avenue and Highway 395. Participants are asked to dress in yellow and may bring signs.
"It's not political. It's a faith witness. It's about basic morality," Mansfield said. "The issue is one of, 'Is this a country that welcomes children and other people?' "
A zero-tolerance immigration policy by the Trump administration has separated more than 2,300 migrant families at the Mexico border. Parts of the policy have been scaled back.
