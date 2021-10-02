Homecoming dance in Benton City canceled Saturday night after rising COVID cases

Kiona-Benton City High School Tri-City Herald

The Kiona-Benton City School District called off the high school’s homecoming dance for Saturday night due to increasing COVID cases.

A release from Ki-Be officials Friday said health officials also are continuing to conduct COVID contact tracing with members of the Ki-Be football team.

As a result, the school dance was rescheduled to Oct. 16, said a news release.

Ki-Be High School’s principal sent an email to students’ families Friday night to alert them of the change.

Other school districts in the Tri-Cities area and beyond have wrestled with how to safely hold homecoming dances and other events. Some have scheduled other activities, while others have imposed COVID safety requirements.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Last weekend, Kamiakin High in Kennewick required masks and vaccinations or a negative COVID test to attend the homecoming dance.