Tri-Cities Latino leaders delivered this one message to the community

Representatives from the city of Pasco, the Tri-Cities Latino media and the health district teamed up for a Spanish-language news conference at Pasco city hall to encourage citizens to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Each of the speakers told how the deadly virus has affected their lives and why getting vaccinated is so important — not just for yourself, but for everyone around you and the community.

In Washington state, 13% of the population is Hispanic but they account for 28% of the COVID cases and 21% of the patients hospitalized.

