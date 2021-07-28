Watch Live: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee to give COVID-19 update at 10:30 a.m.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has set a news conference for Wednesday, July 28, at 10:30 a.m. to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response. The coronavirus delta variant has been spreading in the state leading to rising case counts and some counties again recommending the wearing of masks indoors.

The governor will be joined by Umair Shah, secretary of the Washington state Department of Health and Nick Streuli, executive director for external affairs of Office of the Governor.

Watch the press conference above, courtesy of TVW.