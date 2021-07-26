Tri-Cities COVID cases top WA state. 8 counties west of Cascades recommend masks again

Some western Washington health officers are recommending that even vaccinated people were masks in stores. The recommendation does not extend to the Tri-Cities. jking@tricityherald.com

Public health officials in Washington state counties with lower rates of new COVID-19 cases than Benton and Franklin counties are recommending that even people who are vaccinated wear face masks in public indoor spaces.

Franklin County now has the highest one-week new case rate in Washington, according to data compiled by the Brown University School of Public Health.

It is followed by Benton County, with Walla Walla County in third place and Spokane County in fourth place. Umatilla County, just across the state line, has the highest new case rate in Oregon.

The highly transmissible delta variant is being blamed for a fifth wave of COVID-19 infections across the Northwest.

Dr. Amy Person, health officer for Benton and Franklin counties, has not at this time made any new recommendations for wearing masks in public.

But the health officer for Washington state’s largest county, King, recommended Monday that all residents “wear facial coverings when in indoor public settings where the vaccination status of those around you is unknown.”

Those include settings like grocery and other retail stores, restaurants and theaters.

Dr. Jeffrey Duchin, the King County public health officer, was joined in the recommendation by the health officers of Pierce, Snohomish, Kitsap, Clallam, Jefferson, San Juan and Grays Harbor counties. All are west of the Cascade Mountains.

“This step will help reduce the risk of COVID-19 to the public, including customers and workers, help stem the increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in many parts of the state, and decrease the spread of the highly contagious delta variant,” the health officers said in a joint announcement.

According to Brown School of Public Health, Franklin, Benton, Walla Walla and Spokane counties are followed in new case rates by Columbia and Yakima counties.

King County ranks 25th among the state’s 39 counties for its new case rate, according to Brown School of Public Health.

It put the daily new cases per 100,000 people over seven days at 24 in King County, compared to 40 in Franklin County and 39 in Benton County. Umatilla County had a rate of 45.

The Benton Franklin Health District posted Monday that the two-week new case rate for Franklin County has jumped above 300 to 322 new cases per 100,000 for the last two weeks for which complete data is available.

The Benton County new case rate is 243, it reported.

High weekend case counts

On Monday, the Benton Franklin Health District reported 326 new COVID-19 cases in the Tri-Cities area over the past three days, for an average of 109 per day.

Last week, excluding Thursday and Friday counts that could not be verified, new cases averaged 80 per day, starting with the weekend. That was up from 59 per day the week before and 46 the week before that.

New COVID-19 case counts and 14-day averages are shown for Benton and Franklin counties. Courtesy Benton Franklin Health District

On Thursday, the Washington state Department of Health reported some duplicate cases that were later removed from the data.

New cases announced on Monday included 201 new cases in Benton County and 125 in Franklin County.

They bring total cases in the Tri-Cities area confirmed by positive test results since the start of the pandemic to 31,466, including 18,341 in Benton County and 13,125 in Franklin County.

Although the recent numbers are still below the late fall and winter peak of the pandemic in the Tri-Cities area, new daily cases are higher than they have been earlier this summer or spring.

The number of people reported hospitalized in Benton and Franklin counties for treatment of COVID-19 as of Monday was 46.

That’s the same number as reported last Monday by the local health district.

They accounted for 12% of all patients in the Richland, Kennewick, Pasco and Prosser hospitals.

Franklin, Douglas and Walla Walla counties have the highest seven-day COVID-19 hospitalization rates in the state, with Benton County next, according to the Washington state Department of Health.