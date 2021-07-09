5 more die of COVID in Tri-Cities area, as new daily cases continue rising

Five more Tri-Cities area residents have died of complications of COVID-19, the youngest in her 50s, the Benton Franklin Health District said Friday.

The deaths come as the number of new daily cases this week is up and the rate of positive test results at the Tri-Cities drive-thru COVID-19 testing center also has increased.

As of Thursday, new COVID-19 cases were averaging 45 per day this week, up from 32 last week.

The recent deaths announced Friday bring total deaths this month due to infection with the coronavirus to six.

There were 12 deaths reported in June and nine in May. The local health district announces recent deaths once a week, on Fridays.

The most recent deaths include two women who lived in Benton County, one in her 50s and one in her 60s.

Recent deaths in Franklin County include a woman in her 70s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s.

Tri-Cities area COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic include 137 people who were 80 or older; 95 in their 70s; 70 in their 60s; 28 in their 50s; 11 in their 40s; one each in their 30s and 20s; and two people younger than 20, by the Tri-City Herald’s count.

Since the start of the pandemic, 345 Tri-Cities area residents have died due to infection with the coronavirus, including 229 Benton County residents and 116 Franklin County residents.

Local public health officials verify that the deaths are due to COVID complications by checking for a positive test result and that a coronavirus infection was named as a primary cause of death on the death certificate.

In all of Washington state 5,986 deaths due to the coronavirus have been reported since the start of the pandemic through Thursday.

Of the people who have died, just 44 were known to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and at least 27 of them lived in long-term care facilities for the elderly, according to the latest state report on vaccination breakthrough cases issued July 7.

