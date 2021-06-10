Take home a $50 Visa gift card when you get your free COVID vaccine at Pasco drive-thru

If you haven’t gotten your COVID-19 vaccine yet, you can now get both it and a $50 reward at the Pasco drive-thru testing and vaccine site.

Visa gift cards worth $50 will be given out to people who receive their first or second vaccine dose Friday, June 11, and Wednesday, June 30, at the Columbia Basin College site while supplies last.

The free gift cards, courtesy of the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Association of Washington Business and the Washington state Department of Commerce are intended to boost immunization rates to help the Tri-Cities area economy recover.

The chamber is encouraging people spend the $50 locally to give the Tri-Cities “a shot in the arm.”

Anyone ages 12 or older who gets the vaccine may receive a gift card under the “Give Business a Shot in the Arm” program, but each person may only receive one, either for a first or a second dose of the vaccine.

The Benton Franklin Health District is handing out the gift card and recipients will be required to give their name and phone number.

The drive-thru site is at 3110 W. Argent Road in Pasco and is open for vaccinations Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Appointments are not required, but you can reserve a vaccine dose by going to prepmod.doh.wa.gov, clicking on the blue “Find a Clinic” button and then typing “BFHD” in the “Search by Name” field.

The CBC site also is open for free COVID testing from seven days a week.

If a $50 gift card is not enough incentive, the state of Washington also will be entering the names of people who are vaccinated into four drawings in June for $250,000 prizes, a $1 million drawing in July and other prizes, including higher education financial aid, game systems and tickets for sporting events and air travel.