Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: Life insurance, myocarditis, CVS prizes & more

Stickers that say “I got vaccinated” are seen on a chair at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) AP

Each week, we offer you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage.

More than 33.2 million people in the United States have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Friday morning, May 28, according to Johns Hopkins University. That includes more than 593,000 people who have died nationwide.

Globally, there have been more than 169 million confirmed cases of the highly infectious virus, with more than 3.5 million reported deaths.

More than 132.7 million Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of May 27 — about 40% of the total population, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker shows. Just over 50% of adults and 47% of people aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated in the U.S.

Here’s what happened between May 21 to May 27.

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine protects children — even more than adults

Moderna’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine reduced risk of coronavirus infection in children between 12 and 17 years old by 100% — meaning no vaccinated kids were infected during the late stage trial. And after just one dose, the shot still reduced risks of infection by 93%.

It’s the second vaccine shown to offer adequate protection in children; Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was authorized and recommended for emergency use in kids between 12 and 17 years old on May 12.

No, getting a COVID-19 vaccine won’t threaten your life insurance

False claims that COVID-19 vaccination status somehow threatens life insurance benefits in the event a policyholder dies are re-emerging across popular social media platforms, which led life insurance companies and state regulators to issue statements debunking the claim in March.

However, nothing has changed in the claims-paying process as a result of COVID-19 vaccinations across insurance companies and most applications don’t ask for people’s vaccination status.

CVS offers 1,000+ prizes — if you get a COVID-19 vaccine

Federal health officials have been pleading with Americans for months to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Now, CVS Health is giving hesitant or otherwise disinterested people a motive to roll up their sleeves.

Anyone aged 18 and older who received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at a CVS pharmacy retail store, long-term care facility, employer-based Return Ready clinic or other off-site CVS clinic before July 10 are eligible to win one of over a 1,000 prizes, including tropical vacations, free cruises and VIP tickets to the 2022 Super Bowl.

Official rules and applications will be posted June 1 when the sweepstakes begins. It ends July 10.

Heart condition seen in few young people after COVID-19 vaccine is no cause for alarm

A federal COVID-19 vaccine safety group has brought attention to “relatively few reports” of myocarditis — inflammation in the heart muscle — following vaccination with the Pfizer or Moderna shots, mostly among teens and young adults.

Officials did not reveal how many cases have been reported so far, but most of them “appear to be mild” and occur more often in males, after the second dose and within four days of vaccination.

The CDC said the rates of myocarditis following vaccination are similar to those that occur in the general population, but members of the safety monitoring group “felt that information about reports of myocarditis should be communicated to providers.”

COVID-19 vaccines won’t affect teens’ development or fertility

Now that children between the ages of 12 and 15 can receive COVID-19 vaccines, parents are concerned about the shots’ potential to interfere with teens’ development, hormones and future fertility.

But experts are confident that parents have nothing to worry about, thanks to how the COVID-19 vaccines work.

Testosterone levels play unexpected role in how men fare with COVID-19

Evidence collected throughout the pandemic shows men appear to fare worse with COVID-19, on average, than women. Among the many theories doctors and scientists have considered, hormonal differences were and still are at the top of the list of possible explanations.

Now, a new study suggests low levels of testosterone — the primary male sex hormone — are associated with more severe COVID-19 in men, increasing their risks for needing intensive care and dying while hospitalized. The more the hormone drops, the more those risks may increase.

The finding contradicts previous suspicions that higher testosterone levels naturally found in men may explain why men typically face worse disease outcomes.

COVID cases, deaths continue to drop due to vaccines, data show

More than a year into the coronavirus pandemic, it’s safe to say we’re sick of all the bad news. Now, it’s time for the good.

COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations have been dropping consistently over the last several weeks, with the nation’s seven-day average of new coronavirus infections and hospital admissions down 91% since Jan. 8 and 81% since Jan. 9, respectively.

On a smaller scale, the country’s latest seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases stands at 22,877 per day, a decrease of about 25% from the previous seven-day average.

The positive trends we’re seeing today are thanks to the vaccines, experts say. Here’s that data.

Need a COVID-19 test but uninsured? New $4.8 billion program will help pay

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced it will direct $4.8 billion in American Rescue Plan funding toward covering the costs of COVID-19 tests for uninsured people.

Here’s what to know about the plan, including how it works and who is eligible.