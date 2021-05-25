Mask rules eased for WA employees but keep yours handy. Customer rules are different

The “no mask, no service” order for Benton and Franklin counties has been lifted to match the easing of Washington state requirements and Centers for Disease Control guidance.

Those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer required to wear a face mask indoors or outdoors, with certain exceptions.

Masks remain required in schools.

They also are required in health care settings — including hospitals, nursing and other care homes for the elderly, and doctors offices — and in jails and other correctional facilities and homeless shelters.

Federal regulations also require masks on public transportation, including buses and planes.

Businesses may set stricter rules and regulations on face coverings for their customers and also have the right to ask customers for proof of vaccination, according to the Benton Franklin Health District.

The health district has signs available in English and Spanish that businesses can download, print and post where customers can see them.

“Masks are OPTIONAL for anybody fully vaccinated against COVID-19 but REQUIRED for those who are not,” the signs say.

Full vaccination begins two weeks after the final dose of two shots for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine or just one shot for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Washington state Department of Labor and Industries has released separate guidance regarding masks for employees of businesses.

Before ending mask and social distance requirements for individual employees, businesses must confirm that they are vaccinated.

Employees may sign a document saying they are vaccinated or show proof of vaccination, according to the state agency.

Employers retain the authority to require vaccinated employees to wear masks.

They also must allow employees to wear masks, if individual workers choose to wear them whether to avoid disclosing their vaccination status or for additional protection against the coronavirus.

Employers cannot fire or discriminate against an employee who is at high risk of contracting COVID-19 and is seeking accommodation that protects them from COVID exposure, said the state agency.

Tri-Cities COVID cases

“With the availability of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 disease and transmission rates are improving in Benton and Franklin counties,” said Dr. Amy Person, health officer for the two counties when she rescinded the local masking directive.

The Tri-Cities area had just 24 new confirmed COVID cases announced on Tuesday, up from an average of 18 new cases per day for the previous three days.

It drops the average daily new cases for the week to date, starting with the weekend, to 20.

That is down from 28 new cases each day on average last week and 30 the day before.

However, the number of daily new cases tends to rise through the work week as more test results are completed.

The new cases reported this week include 50 in Benton County and 29 in Franklin County.

The number of patients hospitalized in the Tri-Cities area for COVID-19 treatment also is dropping.

On Tuesday the local health district reported 15 COVID hospital patients, down from 27 reported a week earlier.

The 15 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday accounted for 3.8% of the 392 patients in the Richland, Kennewick, Pasco and Prosser hospitals.

Benton, Franklin vaccinations

In Benton County 37% of the population has received at least an initial vaccine dose against COVID-19, with 32% fully vaccinated, as reported by the Washington state Department of Health on Monday.

In Franklin County 29% of the population has received at least an initial vaccine, with 24% fully vaccinated.

The Washington state Department of Health reports that statewide the older people are, the more likely they are to be vaccinated.

It reports that 79% of people ages 65 and older have received at least an initial dose of the vaccine. That drops to 65% for ages 50-64; 59% for ages 35-49; 49% for ages 18-34; 38% for ages 16-17 and 20% for ages 12-15.

No vaccine has been approved for use in children younger than 12.

Gov. Jay Inslee plans to fully reopen the state of Washington on June 30 but could move that date up if enough people have initiated vaccination. He has set a goal of 70% of people ages 16 and older.