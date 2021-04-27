Benton and Franklin new COVID cases, hospitalizations continue to climb

The Tri-Cities has 46 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the Benton Franklin Health District reported Tuesday.

It brings the average number of cases per day this week, starting with the weekend, to 46.

That is down from an average of 54 new cases per day last week, but the number of new cases tends to climb through the work week.

The two-week case rate continues to be far higher in Franklin County than the limit set by the Washington state Department of Health. And Benton County is very close to the state limit of less than 200 cases per 100,000 people.

Franklin County had a new case rate of 306 cases per 100,000 over two weeks, as of Tuesday from the Benton Franklin Health District. It is the highest case rate since late February.

Benton County had a new case rate of 197 cases per 100,000 people over two weeks. It is the highest case rate since March 1.

Next Monday the Washington state Department of Health will assess whether Benton and Franklin counties are containing the spread of the coronavirus adequately to remain in Phase 3 of reopening, based both on the rate of new COVID hospital admissions and new case rates.

The total number of local hospital patients being treated for COVID-19 increased on Tuesday to 25, up from 18 a week ago.

The 25 COVID patients Tuesday accounted for 6.7% of the 375 patients at the Richland, Kennewick, Pasco and Prosser hospitals.

The new cases reported Tuesday included 31 in Benton County and 15 in Franklin County, which has about half as many people.

They bring total cases confirmed with positive test results since the start of the pandemic to 27,782.

They include 15,944 cases in Benton County and 11,838 in Franklin County.

The Tri-Cities area has had 313 deaths due to complications of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, including 211 Benton County residents and 102 Franklin County residents.

COVID vaccine

The drive-thru COVID testing site in Pasco also will give free COVID-19 Moderna vaccinations on Sunday to people ages 18 and older.

Appointments are required by going to bit.ly/PascoVaxMay2 or calling the Washington state Department of Health COVID assistance hotline at at 800-525-0127.

The vaccine will be given 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Columbia Basin College, 3110 W. Argent Road.

For other places with COVID vaccine appointments available — including pharmacies, the Benton County Fairgrounds and clinics — go to vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov and enter your zip code.

Only the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson brand COVID vaccine has been approved for teens ages 16 and 17. No vaccines have been approved in the United States for those younger than 16.

Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health on Monday reported 1,078 new COVID-19 cases. The department also reported 16 deaths associated with the disease caused by the coronavirus since Friday.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 397,417 and 5,450 deaths. Those numbers are up from 395,312 cases and 5,434 deaths as of Friday. The case total includes 28,860 infections listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Debbie Cockrell with The (Tacoma) News Tribune contributed to this report.