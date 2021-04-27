Vaccinated people can now do these things safely, CDC says in updated COVID guidance

People wearing mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 stroll along the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, Sunday, Aug 9, 2020. AP

As millions of Americans receive COVID-19 shots every day, federal health officials acknowledge that fully vaccinated people can safely — and slowly — crawl back to pre-pandemic normalcy.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday announced new COVID-19 guidance for fully vaccinated Americans.

Now, people who are two weeks post their final doses of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine can ditch masks when outdoors “except in certain crowded settings and venues,” such as live performances, parades or sports events. Vaccinated Americans should still wear masks indoors, however, especially when around unvaccinated people.

People who are not vaccinated should continue precautions such as mask wearing, physical distancing and hand washing under all indoor and outdoor circumstances where infection risks are high.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the nation’s seven-day average for daily new coronavirus cases has dropped by about 21%, hospitalizations by about 9% and deaths by about 6%.

Walensky added that the new recommendations offer people “a way to assess their own risks for COVID-19 and determine what situations are safe.”

When fully vaccinated people can safely not wear a mask

Walking, running or biking outdoors with people you live with

Attending a small, outdoor gathering with fully vaccinated family and friends

Attending a small, outdoor gathering with fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people

Dining at an outdoor restaurant with friends from multiple households

When fully vaccinated people should wear a mask

Attending crowded, outdoor events, such as live performances, parades or sports events

Visiting a barber or hair salon

Going to an uncrowded, indoor shopping center or museum

Riding public transport with limited occupancy

Attending a small, indoor gathering of fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people from multiple households

Going to an indoor movie theater

Attending a full-capacity worship service

Singing in an indoor chorus

Eating at an indoor restaurant or bar

Participating in an indoor, high intensity exercise class

What the data shows

The updates add to previous guidance from the CDC, released in early March, that said fully vaccinated people could gather indoors with other fully vaccinated individuals without masks or physical distancing.

Since the onset of the pandemic, medical experts have said there’s a lower chance of coronavirus transmission outside than inside since viral particles disperse more quickly when not in an enclosed location.

Infections can happen outside, but they’re rare — about 1 in 1,000 infections, Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health, estimated to NPR.

“I think if somebody were right next to you and spending, let’s say, 10, 15 minutes running in that little stream of breath that you’re exhaling, there might be a risk,” Jha told NPR. “But somebody you’re running by who is there for just a second, the risk is — it’s extremely rare.”

Emerging evidence shows that the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines are capable of preventing infections — both those that cause symptoms and those that don’t — in real-world conditions, that is, outside the controlled laboratory settings where the initial clinical trials took place.

A study conducted by the CDC, which was published in March, found that risk of coronavirus infection dropped by 90% two weeks after receiving a second, final dose and by 80% two weeks following a single dose among nearly 4,000 health care workers, first responders and other essential workers across six states.

However, some people may still contract the coronavirus after maximum protection from the vaccine has been reached. That’s because no vaccine is 100% effective against illness. Experts call these cases “breakthrough infections.”

As of April 20 when about 87 million Americans had been fully vaccinated, 7,157 breakthrough infections were reported to the CDC. The majority were among women (64%) and nearly half were among those older than 60 years old (46%). There were 498 hospitalizations and 88 deaths among those cases.

Data on breakthrough cases are updated every Friday.

More than 95.8 million Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, about 29% of the population, according to a CDC tracker.