Free COVID vaccinations available at Pasco drive-thru event Sunday

Get a free COVID vaccine on Sunday in the Tri-Cities without getting out of your car.

The COVID-19 testing site in Pasco will set up a separate drive-thru lane to offer vaccinations in addition to free testing.

The clinic was organized for food processing and agricultural workers who may not be able to get other days off except Sundays during growing season, but anyone 18 or older needing a vaccine is welcome.

The Moderna vaccine will be used and it has only been approved for adults.

The Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick also offers free drive-thru COVID vaccines, but its only weekend hours are on Saturday mornings because of staffing contracts.

Reservations are required for the Sunday vaccine shots by going to bit.ly/PascoSunVax.

Shots will be give 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at Columbia Basin College, 3110 W. Argent Road.

The wait time for receiving the vaccine is expected to be about 15 minutes. People are asked not to arrive early.

To make an appointment at other places with COVID vaccine available, go to vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov and enter your zip code.