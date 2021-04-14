Coronavirus

No appointment needed tonight for free COVID vaccines at Tri-Cities fairgrounds

By Tri-City Herald staff

Kennewick, WA

More arms are needed at the Tri-Cities fairgrounds this evening.

The mass vaccination clinic at the Benton County Fairgrounds has leftover COVID-19 vaccine and is looking for people to vaccinate by 7:30 p.m.

Organizers sent out a plea at 5 p.m. for people to come down to the site tonight to receive a dose of the Pfizer vaccine so none goes to waste.

The site at East 10th Avenue and South Oak Street in Kennewick.

