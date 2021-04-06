27 more cases of COVID reported in Benton, Franklin counties

The Benton Franklin Health District reported 27 new COVID-19 cases in Tri-Cities on Tuesday.

That is up slightly from the weekend average of 21 cases per day. Cases reported Tuesday included 20 in Benton County and seven in Franklin County.

That brings the total number of COVID cases in the Tri-Cities to 27,744 since the pandemic began — with 15,332 of those in Benton County and 11,412 in Franklin.

As of Monday, Washington state Department of Health reported 736 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths statewide. Those were the latest numbers available.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 370,017 cases and 5,285 deaths.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from April 2020.

According to the CDC, more than 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Washington.

As of Monday, the state health department reported 104,208 doses being given in Benton County with 34,814 people being fully vaccinated. In Franklin County, 15,043 doses have been administered and 10,985 people are fully vaccinated.

On the national level, 207 million doses have been distributed and 167 million shots of the approved vaccines have been given, according to CDC statistics. More than 4 million were vaccinated nationwide Friday, a new single-day record, according to the CDC on Saturday.Washington is in phase 1B tiers 3 and 4 of vaccinations. Starting April 15, any resident 16 and older will be able to the get vaccinated. No COVID-19 vaccine has yet been approved for anyone younger.

As of Monday, 23.2% of the adult U.S. population has been fully vaccinated.

Debbie Cockrell of The News Tribune in Tacoma contributed to this report.