100+ COVID variant cases found in Tri-Cities. They’re more contagious

More than 100 cases of coronavirus variants have been detected in the Tri-Cities area, according to the Washington state Department of Health.

Public health officials are watching the increase in variants statewide closely, fearing that they could cause a fourth wave of COVID-19 while people are still getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.

It has been less than a month since the first variant, a strain first identified in the United Kingdom, was found in Eastern Washington.

The Tri-Cities area variant cases identified now include 15 of the UK Variant.

The UK Variant is about 50% more contagious than the most prevalent strain in Washington state and may be more likely to cause severe cases of COVID-19, according to the state’s weekly report on variants.

Franklin has had nine cases of the strain identified — the fourth highest number among Washington state’s 39 counties. Benton County has had six, the fifth highest number in the state.

California variants

But far more common in the Tri-Cities area now are two strains first identified in California, with 92 cases seen in Benton and Franklin counties.

They are believed to be 20% more contagious than the more common strain and some COVID treatments may not work as well against them. Vaccines also may not perform as well against them, according to researchers.

“Previously, it appeared the B.1.1.7, or United Kingdom variant, was going to be the predominant variant soon in Washington,” said Dr. Scott Lindquist, the acting state health officer.

Now, the California variant designated B.1.429 could become the most common strain of SARS-CoV-2 — the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 — in Washington.

Benton County has had 45 cases identified and Franklin County has had 29 cases identified. There have been 18 cases identified in the county of the other California variant, B.1.427.

Just 3% of test samples in the state that were positive for the coronavirus have been genotyped to check for variants since the start of the year, but the percentage is increasing.

South Africa, Brazil variants

Two other variants of concern have been found in Washington state, but not in the Tri-Cities area.

The South Africa Variant has been detected in Eastern Washington only in Yakima County and the Brazil Variant of concern has been detected only in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties.

Brazil has now surpassed the U.S. for daily COVID-19 cases and deaths, largely driven by the P.1 mutation.

The state Department of Health is tracking five variants of concern in Washington and three variants of interest in Washington state.

The Center for Disease Control classifies a strain as a variant of concern, rather than of interest, if it is more contagious, can increase severity of the disease or may not respond, as well to treatment or vaccine or be more difficult to diagnose.

None of the variants classified as being of interest have been detected in the Tri-Cities area.

The same methods that can contain the strain most commonly found in the United States also can be used to contain variants.

That includes getting vaccinated, wearing masks, handwashing, distancing and limiting gatherings.

Craig Sailor of The (Tacoma) News Tribune contributed to this report.