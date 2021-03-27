Thousands of vaccine appointments open in Tri-Cities. Thousands more eligible next week

COVID vaccine appointments have been posted for the coming week at the Tri-Cities fairgrounds as more people become eligible to be vaccinated in Washington state.

The drive-thru clinic in Kennewick expects to receive 5,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for the coming week to meet an anticipated increase in demand. The shots are free.

Nearly 2 million more people in the state will qualify for the vaccine starting Wednesday, March 31, in addition to about 3 million people already eligible.

Those newly eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine will include anyone age 60 or older living or working in the state. The age limit is being lowered from 65 or older.

In addition, anyone with at least two underlying health conditions that might put them at risk of a severe case of COVID may receive the vaccine.

Health conditions include heart, kidney or liver disease; high blood pressure; being overweight; diabetes; smoking; cancer; moderate to severe asthma; or damaged or scarred lungs.

The Centers For Disease Control has the full list of underlying health conditions posted at bit.ly/3vZR8P5.

People with jobs that cause them to work closely together or with customers become eligible Wednesday. They include workers in restaurants, construction and manufacturing.

Those newly eligible also include people living in group settings such as prisons or other correctional facilities; group homes for people with disabilities; and homeless shelters.

Starting Wednesday, March 31, all phases shown on this timeline, including tiers 3 and 4 of 1B, will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Washington state.

To check for eligibility, go to Washington state’s Phase Finder at FindYourPhasewa.org and answer the questions.

However, new eligibility requirements likely will not show up on the Phase Finder until Wednesday.

Those without internet access may call the state’s COVID-19 Assistance Hotline at 800-525-0127.

Where to find vaccine

If you are just starting to search for the vaccine, check out the state’s Vaccine Locator at vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.

Places with vaccine appointments available within 50 miles will be shown when you enter your zip code.

On Friday evening, open appointments were listed at the Kennewick Costco, the Pasco and Kennewick Walmarts, the Kennewick Rite Aid on Ely Street and the Tri-Cities Community Health clinics in Pasco and Kennewick. Columbia Basin Health Association in Connell also had appointments.

By far the most appointments were available at the drive-thru mass vaccination clinic at the Benton County Fairgrounds at 1500 S. Oak St., Kennewick. Use the 10th Avenue entrance.

Friday evening the fairgrounds clinic posted open appointments for the coming week.

Shots will be given 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

To make an appointment at the fairgrounds, go to prepmod.doh.wa.gov and click on “Find a Clinic.” On the next page scroll down and check all pages for open appointments at the Benton County Fairgrounds listed separately for each day.

An appointment may also be made by calling the state hotline at 800-525-0127.

Most days a holding line forms several hours before the close of the clinic for any extra vaccine. Preference is given to those eligible for the vaccine but there are reports of some final doses being given to anyone who is there.

Anyone receiving their first dose at the fairgrounds must bring a screenshot or copy of their proof of eligibility from the state’s Phase Finder site.

They also must bring a screenshot or copy of their appointment for the day they show up if they registered on the internet. People are allowed to come early as long as they have an appointment for the day.

If they are coming to the fairgrounds for their second “booster” dose of the Pfizer vaccine, it must be three weeks after their first dose. They will need proof and their appointment and the COVID Vaccine Record Card they were given when they received their first dose.

People who cannot find their card may be able to access their vaccination record at the Washington state Department of Health’s online immunization records system at wa.myir.net.

The drive-thru clinic at the fairgrounds reached the milestone of 40,000 doses of vaccine given this past week.