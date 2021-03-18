Here’s where to find the Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID vaccine in Benton County

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine requires only a single dose to be fully effective. AP file

Those looking for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which requires only one dose, can find it in Prosser this Saturday.

Registration is open for a Prosser Memorial Health vaccine clinic from 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Saturday, March 20. The clinic will be at Housel Middle School, 2001 Highland Drive.

Appointments may be made online until they fill at prosserhealth.org.

People must be eligible under Washington state rules to receive the vaccine.

Very little of the Johnson & Johnson has been available in the Tri-Cities area since it was approved for use in the United State in late February.

Some pharmacies have had limited amounts.

More Johnson & Johnson vaccine is expected to be available in the Tri-Cities area by the beginning of April, said Dr. Amy Person, health officer for Benton and Franklin counties.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine requires a second “booster” dose four weeks after the first to be fully effective and the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine requires a booster dose three weeks later.

Two weeks after a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, people can resume more normal activities, including spending time with extended family.

Clinical trials have shown all three of the vaccines completely prevented hospitalizations and deaths.

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands to include 1B Tier 2 in Washington state on Wednesday, March 17. Courtesy Washington state Department of Health