Here’s what Washington state’s new Phase 3 of its COVID reopening plan means for you

Having a hard time keeping up with what is and isn’t allowed under the current phase of pandemic reopening? Here are the basics of Phase 3, which affects the entire state of Washington as of March 22, 2021.

The new Phase 3

SPORTING EVENTS

Spectators will be allowed at sporting events for the first time in a year. Spectators will be allowed to attend outdoor venues with permanent seating with capacity capped at 25%. The change affects both professional and high school sports, as well as motor sports, rodeos, and other outdoor spectator events. Social distancing and facial covering are still required.

The new phase also allows for up to 400 people to attend outdoor activities, as well as events in indoor facilities — so long as 400 people does not exceed 50% capacity for the location, and physical distancing and masking protocols are enforced.

Larger venue events are capped at 25% occupancy, or up to 9,000 people, whichever is less, and must follow spectator guidelines.

RESTAURANTS, THEATERS AND GYMS

Additionally, Phase 3 will allow up to 50% occupancy or 400 people maximum, whichever is lower, for all indoor spaces. This applies to all industries and indoor activities, including restaurants, gyms and fitness centers, and movie theaters, among others.

A full list of industry-level changes for the new phase will be released next week.

How counties will move phases

Counties will be individually evaluated every three weeks. The evaluations will occur on Mondays with any possible changes taking effect Friday, with the first evaluation scheduled for April 12.

Large and small counties will have different sets of criteria. If any county fails one or more of the metrics, that county will move down one phase in the Healthy Washington plan.

Large counties are those with more than 50,000 residents. They must keep a 14-day average of new COVID cases at or below 200 per 100,000 residents, and a seven-day average of new hospitalizations per 100,000 at five or fewer.

Smaller counties must maintain a 14-day average of new cases at 30 or fewer, and a new seven-day hospitalization average at three or fewer.

If at any point the statewide ICU capacity reaches greater than 90%, all counties will move down one phase. The Department of Health always maintains the ability to move a county forward or backward at their discretion.