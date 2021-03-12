When’s the earliest you could get that $1,400 stimulus check — and who’s eligible?

The White House said $1,400 checks could start arriving this weekend. Individuals making under $75,000 and couples making under $150,000 will get a check. AP

After President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief deal with $1,400 stimulus checks into law on Thursday, Americans are wondering when they’ll see the payments.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday that some will receive their checks as early as this weekend.

“This is, of course, just the first wave,” Psaki said, adding that “payments to eligible Americans will continue throughout the course of the next several weeks.

“This historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country and giving people in this nation — working people and middle-class folks, the people who built the country — a fighting chance,” Biden said before signing the American Rescue Plan.

Here’s who will be eligible for a direct payment and when you could get it.

Are you eligible for a stimulus check?

Income eligibility will be determined by a taxpayer’s most recent tax return, meaning if you’ve already filed your taxes for 2020 by the time the payments are sent out, the amount you receive will be based on your 2020 adjusted gross income. The IRS will use your 2019 return if you haven’t filed taxes yet this year.

Under the legislation, individuals making under $75,000 and couples making under $150,000 will get the full $1,400 payment, plus $1,400 per child or adult dependent. The law will send reduced checks to people earning more than $75,000 and $150,000 for joint filers, and cap the payments at earnings of $80,000 and $160,000, respectively. Single parents will get the full amount if they have at least one dependent and make $112,500 or less.

While the first two rounds of payments excluded dependents over the age of 17, all dependents will be eligible this time regardless of age. That means millions of adult dependents, including college students, older adults and adults with disabilities, can get stimulus payments.

Anyone with a valid Social Security number, green card or H-1B and H-2A work visa will be eligible to receive a payment.

For the CARES Act passed in March 2020, mixed-status households that included family members with different immigration or citizenship classifications were excluded from receiving payments. In the $900 billion relief package passed in December, Americans and green card holders were made eligible through a bipartisan agreement to receive stimulus checks, even if they filed a tax return with an undocumented spouse.

This time around, mixed-status households will be eligible for stimulus payments as long as at least one family member has a Social Security number.

When will checks arrive?

The IRS and Treasury Department will begin sending out checks as soon as this weekend, but it could still take weeks for some Americans to receive their payments, CNET reported.

Psaki said Tuesday that Biden’s signature won’t be on the direct payments so millions of Americans will be able to get the checks this month, Business Insider reported.

“We’re doing everything in our power to expedite the payments and not delay them, which is why the president’s name will not appear on the memo line of this round of stimulus checks,” Psaki said.

When your stimulus check actually arrives depends on how long it takes the IRS to process the funds and on the form of payment you’ve been issued.

For December’s stimulus bill, the IRS began sending out stimulus checks three days after then-President Donald Trump signed the bill into law, but it’s possible that the checks could be delayed this time due to tax filing season happening at the same time, CNN reported.

People whose bank information is on hand with the IRS will most likely get their checks first because they would be directly deposited into their bank accounts while others will have to wait for prepaid debit cards and paper checks to arrive in the mail.

Since the bill was signed into law on March 11, the first round of direct payments could be sent out on March 13 or 14, paper checks could be sent out the week of March 22 and people could receive payments through prepaid debit cards during the week of March 29, CNET reported using the same timeline seen during December’s rollout of the $600 stimulus checks.