More Tri-Cities essential workers, pregnant women eligible for COVID vaccine Wednesday

More people will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state, including the Tri-Cities, starting Wednesday, March 17.

Newly eligible people include essential workers at high risk in agriculture, food processing, grocery stores, jails and other detention and correction centers and public transit jobs. First responders not yet eligible for vaccines also will be eligible.

Women 16 or older who are pregnant and anyone 16 or older with a disability that puts them at high risk for a severe COVID-19 illness also will be allowed to get the COVID vaccine starting March 17.

People who are 65 or older and have not yet been vaccinated should get their vaccine as soon as possible, said the Benton Franklin Health District.

They will still be eligible to get a COVID vaccine as eligibility is expanded, but there will be more people signing up for the vaccines.

Those currently eligible for the vaccine also include teachers and other educators who work with students; childcare workers; certain people age 50 and older in multigenerational households; healthcare workers; emergency medical technicians; and residents and employees of long-term care homes for the elderly.

The mass vaccination clinic at the Benton County Fairgrounds typically posts open appointments for the next week on Friday or on the weekend.

To check for open appointments there, go to prepmod.doh.wa.gov and click on “Find a Clinic.” On the next page scroll down to find appointments by date and location. Be sure to check all pages.

Registration for any open appointments also may be made by calling the Washington state COVID-19 Assistance Hotline at 800-525-0127 and pressing #.

For a list of places that may have vaccine available, check the Benton Franklin Health District’s list at bit.ly/BFHDvaccinesites. The list includes primarily pharmacies, hospitals and medical clinics.

The Washington state Department of Health also maintains a list by county at www.covidvaccinewa.org.