Gov. Inslee to visit Tri-Cities school, COVID vaccination site on Tuesday

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is planning to spend a few hours in the Tri-Cities on Tuesday.

His schedule March 9 includes a visit to Robert Frost Elementary School in Pasco to tour classrooms and talk with students and staff about how attending classes has been going now that schools have reopened.

The visit is another stop in the governor’s tour of schools in the state that are succeeding in opening while keeping students and staff safe from COVID-19 outbreaks.

He recently visited schools in Wenatchee, Bellevue and Spokane. This is the first time he has stopped by the Tri-Cities, which was among the first to open elementary classrooms.

Then, he’s expected to visit the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick that’s serving as one of four state mass COVID-19 vaccination sites.

The visit comes as the state is hitting a landmark in the number of vaccines distributed.

No public appearances are planned.

Watch tricityherald.com for full coverage of the governor’s visit.