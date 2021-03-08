Vaccinated people can gather safely without masks, CDC says in updated COVID guidelines

Just after her husband got vaccinated, Jane Newberry of Kansas City, 76, gets her COVID-19 vaccine from Platte County Health Department nurse Karla Hunt. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

For those itching to return to pre-pandemic normalcy, federal health officials just released new guidance that offers some good news — but only for people who have been fully vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday that people who have received both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot, can gather indoors with other fully vaccinated individuals without masks or physical distancing, several media outlets reported.

The risk of infection in such scenarios is low, the agency says. But including individuals who have not completed their vaccinations — or those who have not been vaccinated at all — in indoor gatherings can increase the chances someone gets infected.

That’s because the currently available COVID-19 vaccines do not fully prevent coronavirus infection, meaning vaccinated people can still get infected and spread it to others. However, data indicate the shots make it less likely that an infected vaccinated person could spread the virus to others or experience symptoms.

“The CDC said people who are fully vaccinated against the virus can visit with unvaccinated members of a single household without wearing masks or maintaining social distancing as long as those people are at low risk for severe cases of COVID-19,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

Health experts warn that other preventive measures such as mask wearing in public and staying at least 6 feet away from others should continue.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said last week during a White House COVID-19 response briefing that the nation continues “to see troubling signs in the trajectory of the pandemic… with the most recent declines in cases and deaths continuing to show signs of stalling.”

The seven-day average of new coronavirus cases jumped 3.5% from the prior seven days, to about 66,000 cases. The seven-day average of deaths also increased 2.2% from the previous seven days to “slightly more than 2,000 deaths per day,” Walensky said.

“We are at a critical nexus in the pandemic... On the one hand, cases in the country are leveling off at rates just on the cusp of potential to resurge... And on the other hand, stamina has worn thin, fatigue is winning and the exact measures we have taken to stop the pandemic are now too often being flagrantly ignored,” she added.

More than 58.8 million Americans have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine as of March 7 — about 18% of the total population, a CDC tracker shows. More than 30.6 million people have received their second and final dose, or about 9% of the total population.