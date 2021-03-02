1st dose appointments for COVID vaccine open now at Tri-Cities fairgrounds

The Benton County Fairgrounds will be signing up people for their first doses of vaccine today until 2 p.m.

Individuals need to confirm they qualify for the vaccine at FindYourPhaseWA.org and then register for an appoint at prepmod.doh.wa.gov/clinic/search. Scroll down to find appointments by date and location.

If an individual is unable to register for an appointment, they can register in person but must bring their proof they qualify for the existing phase.

Additional appointments for first doses may also be posted through Saturday. Keep checking back for more appointments.

Additionally, the site still has appointments available throughout the week for second doses of Pfizer only.

People must bring their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to their second vaccination appointment.